(Corrects price rise in paragraph 2 to under half a dollar,
from $2)
* Mild weather seen keeping prices close to 2009 lows
* Start of winter has been much milder than the norm
* Analysts see Brent premium over WTI flipping into discount
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Oil prices edged away from
multi-year lows on Tuesday as the northern hemisphere moves into
the peak-demand winter season, but mild weather and ballooning
supplies mean that prices are expected to remain generally low
well into 2016.
The global crude benchmark Brent was at $36.46 per
barrel at 0213 GMT, under half a dollar above the 11-year low
hit on Monday, and traders said the price jump was more related
to a roll-over in contracts and the start of the peak demand
winter season than because of changing fundamentals.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
at 36.04 per barrel, up from 2009 lows of $33.98 during the
previous session.
Despite the bounce, analysts said that further large price
rises were unlikely.
BNP Paribas said that the amount of U.S. and European
heating degree days had been 30 percent and 39 percent below the
10-year average since Dec. 7 respectively, and that days
requiring heating were expected to remain 23-24 percent below
normal until Jan. 4.
"In the next two weeks ... the U.S., Europe and Russia will
be particularly milder than normal," the bank said.
An unusually mild start to winter has dominated the northern
hemisphere, caused in part by the El Nino weather phenomenon,
keeping heating oil demand lower than the norm.
The weak winter demand is seen clashing with an expected
rise in supplies once Iran's oil exports start to fully return
after a lifting of western sanctions against Tehran.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Iranian output could rise
by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), from a current volume of
around 1 million bpd within six months after sanctions end.
The International Energy Agency said that it expected Iran's
exports to rise by half a million bpd within 6-12 months of
sanctions being lifted.
Iran's barrels would add to an already oversupplied market
that has seen prices fall by two-thirds since mid-2014,
undercutting lows seen during the 2008 financial crisis and
pulling oil to levels last seen over a decade ago.
U.S. crude prices have been firmer relative to their Brent
equivalents recently, with Brent's premium over WTI collapsing
over 95 percent since its 2015 peak in February to under half a
dollar.
WTI has been supported by a fall in drilling for shale oil
this year. Prices were also supported by a congressional vote to
end a 40-year-old ban on U.S. crude exports.
Brent, by contrast, has been weighed down by soaring
production from Russia and OPEC. Iran's expected additional
supply has also dragged on Brent.
As a result, many analysts expect the Brent premium over
U.S. crude to flip into a discount soon, but with both
benchmarks remaining at low levels until late 2016 at the least.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)