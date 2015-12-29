* API cites surprise U.S. crude oil inventory build
By Barani Krishnan and Dmitry Zhdannikov
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 29 Oil prices jumped 3
percent on Tuesday, recouping the previous day's loss as colder
weather encouraged buyers, but traders said prices remained
under pressure due to slowing global demand and abundant
supplies from OPEC members.
After settlement, industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) reported a weekly rise of almost 3 million
barrels in U.S. crude inventories, not the draw expected by many
analysts and traders.
Global oil benchmark Brent and U.S. crude's West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) futures settled up more than $1 a barrel,
after weather forecasts showed the United States may get some
cold winter temperatures following an unusually balmy autumn.
Oil prices gave much of the day's gains after the API
report.
Brent finished up $1.17, or 3.2 percent, at $37.79 a
barrel. About 40 minutes after the API numbers, Brent was up
only 76 cents at $37.38
WTI closed up $1.06, or 2.9 percent, at $37.87. After the
API numbers, WTI was up only 52 cents, at $37.33.
Analysts polled by Reuters poll had forecast that U.S. crude
stockpiles fell 2.5 million barrels last week. The U.S.
government's Energy Information Administration will issue
official inventory numbers on Wednesday.
U.S. heating oil, also known as Ultra Light Sulfur
Diesel (ULSD), partly fed Tuesday's gains in crude, rising
nearly 4 percent to above $1.13 a gallon. ULSD and natural gas,
another heating fuel, have rallied this week on cold weather
expectations.
Many traders and analysts expected prices to remain under
pressure, noting that global oversupply was expected to grow in
2016.
"Fundamentals remain very bearish," ING Bank analyst Hamza
Khan said.
Brent and WTI remain more than two-thirds below their
mid-2014 prices, depressed by abundant U.S. shale oil supplies
and the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to pump near record volumes of crude to safeguard
their market share.
On Monday, leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia announced
plans for spending cuts and non-oil revenue raising methods to
manage a record state budget deficit while state-owned oil firm
Saudi Aramco pumps away.
World oil production this year has exceeded demand by 2
million barrels per day at times. In 2016, Iran is expected to
add its exports to the mix after Western sanctions on its oil
come off.
"Iran is gearing up to flood the market with 500,000 bpd
within weeks of sanctions being lifted," noted Ole Hansen, head
of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)