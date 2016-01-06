* Saudi-Iran split dashes chance of OPEC deal to curb oil
glut
* Iran may moderate output once sanctions are lifted -
official
* U.S. crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels last week -API
* Coming up: EIA to publish inventory data at 1530 GMT
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Oil prices edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from near 11-year lows in the previous
session as concerns over growing supply and rising stock levels
outweighed tensions between key Middle East producers.
A rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran over the Saudi
execution of a Shi'ite cleric failed to boost prices this week,
as it appeared to put an end to speculation that OPEC members
could agree production cuts to lift prices.
U.S. crude for February delivery was 19 cents higher
at $36.16 a barrel at 0124 GMT, after slipping 79 cents in the
previous session.
Brent crude prices were up 18 cents at $36.60 a
barrel, after closing down 80 cents.
"Geopolitical tension presents the greatest upside risk to
the crude market, at least through the first half of the year,"
said Matt Smith, an analyst for energy database Clipper Data.
Still, a senior Iranian oil official said the country could
moderate oil output and exports once Western sanctions are
lifted to avoid putting prices under further pressure.
"We don't want to start a sort of a price war," Mohsen
Qamsari, director general for international affairs of the
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), told Reuters in an
interview.
"We will be more subtle in our approach and may gradually
increase output," Qamsari said. "I have to say that there is no
room to push prices down any further, given the level where they
are."
However, concerns over mounting stock levels added pressure
to prices, with crude inventories in the United States rising by
439,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of eight
analysts.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will
publish its closely watched weekly data at 1530 GMT.
Data from American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry
group, showed crude stocks fell last week by 5.6 million
barrels, while stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.4 million barrels.
"Demand growth and slowly declining non-OPEC crude
production will stabilize (crude stock levels) in 2016 but not
substantively reduce them until 2017," analysts at PIRA Energy
said in a note.
The oil market also faced pressure from a strengthening
dollar which hovered near a one-month high reached on
Tuesday as traders sought safer havens.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)