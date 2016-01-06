* U.S. gasoline stocks spike, largest build since 1993
* China Dec services sector expands at slowest pace in 17
mths
* Brent crude has biggest one-drop drop in four months
* Traders pile into February and March $30 puts
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Crude oil prices plunged 6
percent on Wednesday, diving below $35 per barrel for the first
time since 2004 as data showing a shockingly large build-up of
U.S. gasoline supplies fed fears that a global surplus was still
growing.
The sell-off, the biggest one-day drop for global benchmark
Brent futures since the start of September, takes losses this
year to more than 8 percent, a descent stoked by worsening
Chinese economic data, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and a
fierce row between Saudi Arabia and Iran that some say may be
more bearish than bullish.
The focus on Wednesday was U.S. government data showing a
10.6 million-barrel surge in gasoline supplies, the biggest
build since 1993, which some traders said signalled a slow-down
in demand that could prolong the global glut. The figures
overshadowed a 5.1 million-barrel fall in crude stocks.
"Gasoline was the sole source of strength within the
complex, and that looks to have ended," said John Kilduff, a
partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.
Brent futures fell $2.19 to settle at $34.23 a
barrel. Earlier, it fell to as low as $34.13, its lowest level
since the start of July 2004.
U.S. crude futures fell $2.00 to settle at $33.97 a
barrel, its lowest close since February 2009.
Traders shrugged off rising geopolitical risks, including an
apparent North Korea nuclear test. Many reckoned that the row
between Saudi Arabia and Iran posed little threat to oil
shipments, but made an agreement on output even less likely.
"I think we'll see a price war soon to keep market share,"
said Tariq Zahir, an analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Prices
will get lower and I think we'll hit $32 again."
Following an 18-month rout, the fierce selling this year has
caught some by surprise, and prompted others to pick up bearish
options at lower prices. The $30 February WTI put was
the second most traded strike price at 12,700 lots after $30
March puts at 21,500 lots.
The CBOE volatility index, a gauge of options
premiums based on moves in the U.S. oil exchange traded fund,
was up 5.5 percent after moving sideways on Tuesday.
"We've entered some unchartered territories, so it's no
surprise that traders are pumping volatility," said John Saucer,
vice president of research and analysis at Mobius Risk Group.
Feeding into the weak market sentiment, a survey showed that
China's services sector expanded at its slowest pace in 17
months in December, following on from weak factory data on
Monday.
