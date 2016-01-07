(New throughout, updating market activity and comments to
settlement)
By Barani Krishnan and Simon Falush
NEW YORK/LONDON Jan 7 Oil prices fell for a
fourth day on Thursday, lurching again to 12-year lows as new
financial market tumult in China brought a $30 per barrel handle
within view.
Oil has fallen every day this year, losing nearly 10 percent
in a sudden dive that makes last year's Goldman Sachs warning of
sub-$30 crude seem not so outlandish after all.
"Can we go down another $3 a barrel? In percent terms,
that's another 10 percent and could happen in a matter of one or
two days of trading," said Greg Sharenow, executive
vice-president overseeing a $16 billion commodities portfolio
for the Pacific Investment Management Company in Newport Beach,
California.
Global oil benchmark Brent and U.S. crude futures fell to
nearly $32 a barrel on Thursday, their lowest since at least
2004, after another free fall in the Chinese stock market
rattled investors already concerned by the world glut in oil.
Although oil prices later bounced off the day's lows as some
bearish traders took profits on short positions, few dealers
were willing to call an end to the 18-month slump.
"I wouldn't say it's a given right now that we will break
below $30, but I think before the first quarter we will," said
Doug King, fund manager in London for the $220 million
Singapore-based Merchant Commodity Fund.
"And the reason for that is you're not stopping enough
production where it needs to be shut, like in the U.S."
U.S. government data on Wednesday showed a 10.6
million-barrel surge in gasoline supplies, the biggest weekly
build since 1993, rattling investors already concerned by
near-record production and massive stockpiles around the world.
Brent settled down 48 cents at $33.75, after sliding
to a low of $32.16, a level last seen in April 2004.
U.S. crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) finished
down 70 cents at $33.27, after hitting a low of $32.10, the
lowest since late 2003.
Even so, some traders think the oil rout has gone too far,
too fast since the start of the year. After a frenetic fall of
nearly 6 percent in European trading, crude prices retraced much
of those losses in mid-morning trade in New York as those with
short positions took profit from the four-day slide.
"I'll say it's oversold on a short-term basis, though I am
an oil bear," said Tariq Zahir, who trades mostly longer-dated
spreads in WTI for the Long Island, New York-based Tyche Capital
Advisors fund.
"There's covering and also some panic buying in an attempt
to support WTI at above $32."
King concurred with that. "For sure, a minus 7 percent for
oil over two days on just China, and a blowup of the whole macro
trade, was not something I was expecting to see in the first two
days of the year."
China allowed its yuan currency to slip on Thursday, sending
regional currencies and stock markets tumbling globally. Stock
market trading was suspended less than half an hour after
opening after sharp falls triggered a new circuit-breaking
mechanism for a second time since its introduction this
week.
The crash raises the risk of slowing demand from the world's
No. 2 oil consumer, threatening to prolong an over year-long
supply overhang.
Prices also trimmed early losses after violence in the
Middle East and North Africa offered a measure of support.
A military training centre in the Libyan town of Zliten was
hit by a truck bomb, causing dozens of casualties, witnesses
said, while dozens of air strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
