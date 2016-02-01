* South Korea's exports tumble to 2009 lows
* Analysts see only remote chance of global crude output cut
* OPEC output hits multi-year high of 32.60 million bpd
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Oil prices fell in early
trading on Monday after South Korea posted its weakest export
data since 2009 and the prospect of a coordinated production cut
by leading crude exporters seemed remote.
Front-month Brent crude was trading at $35.55 per
barrel at 0047 GMT, down 44 cents or over 1.2 percent from the
last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down 32
cents at $33.30 a barrel.
South Korea posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year drop in
exports on Monday to $36.7 billion, down to levels last seen at
the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.
The slump in the export-oriented northern Asian economy is
the latest indicator of an accelerating slowdown in Asia's
biggest economies.
At the same time, the prospects of a coordinated cut in
production by leading exporters like the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and Russia seem difficult to
realise due to differences between these producers.
Also, OPEC-member Iran, which this month was allowed to
fully return to markets after years of sanctions were lifted, is
not willing to participate in any cuts.
"The lack of political will may hinder prospects for a
deal," ANZ bank said.
In part because of Iran's return, OPEC oil production has
jumped to 32.60 million barrels per day (bpd), its highest in
years, adding to a global glut that has seen over 1 million
barrels of crude produced every day in excess of demand, pulling
down prices around 70 percent since mid-2014.
"Market participants see a well-supplied market near-term
and a lack of confidence in a sustained price recovery," ANZ
added.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)