SINGAPORE Feb 11 U.S. crude prices dipped in
early Asian trading on Thursday as oil storage levels hit record
highs, and Goldman Sachs said prices would remain low and
volatile until the second half of the year.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $27.37 per barrel at 0022 GMT, down 8 cents from
their previous close and more than 20 percent below a peak
reached in late January following a brief rally.
Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S.
crude futures rose to an all-time high just shy of 65 million
barrels, data from the government's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
The overhang in oil supplies, together with an economic
slowdown in China, means that prices will remain low until the
second half of the year, Goldman Sachs said in a note to
clients.
"The risks of China growth concerns and oil price downside
... materialised faster than we anticipated," the bank said.
"We expect oil prices will continue to fluctuate between $20
per barrel (operational stress level) and $40 per barrel
(financial stress level) with significant volatility and no
price trend until 2H2016," it added.
Oil prices have fallen almost 75 percent since mid-2014 as
producers pump 1-2 million barrels of crude every day in excess
of demand, just as China's economy grows at its lowest rate in a
generation.
