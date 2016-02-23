SINGAPORE Feb 23 Oil prices dipped slightly in
early trading on Tuesday after posting strong gains the previous
session on the back of an expected drop in U.S. production, but
which analysts expect to be countered by rising output from
Iran.
U.S. front-month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
, were trading at $33.10 per barrel at 0118 GMT, down 29
cents from their last settlement. International benchmark Brent
was down 21 cents at $34.48 a barrel.
Tuesday's dips came after strong gains in the previous
session on the back of an expected fall in U.S. oil production
this year.
Production of shale oil is expected to drop by 600,000
barrels per day (bpd) this year and a further 200,000 bpd in
2017, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Yet analysts said that the gains were part-reversed by the
prospect that rising Iranian production following the end of
international sanctions, which will prolong oversupply.
Currently 1-2 million of barrels of crude is produced every day
in excess of demand.
"Crude supply growth from Iran will more than compensate for
any decline in U.S. output," ANZ said.
The IEA said that in the longer term, U.S. production would
also recover thanks to improving cost efficiency, lifting output
to a record 14.2 million bpd by 2021, compared with a peak of
over 9.5 million bpd in 2015.
The expected resurgence of U.S. shale oil production will
cap a recovery in the coming years in the price of oil, which is
expected to reach $80 per barrel by 2020, IEA Director Fatih
Birol said at a news conference in Houston, Texas.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)