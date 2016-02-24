SINGAPORE Feb 24 Oil prices slid in early
trading on Wednesday, extending sharp falls from the previous
session after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production
cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $31.46 per barrel at 0012 GMT, down 41 cents from
their last settlement. They had already dropped 6 percent the
previous day.
The falls were a result of an apparent lack in cooperation
among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) to freeze or cut production to rein in
ballooning oversupply that has pulled down prices by 70 percent
since mid-2014.
Saudi Arabia's veteran oil minister Ali Al-Naimi said on
Tuesday at a conference in Houston, Texas, that a coordinated
production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC exporters was "not going to
happen because not many countries are going to deliver."
He also said that a proposed freeze in output at January
levels, which were near record highs, would require "all the
major producers to agree not to add additional barrels."
While non-OPEC giant Russia has tentatively agreed on
freezing its output at January levels, when they hit a
post-Soviet record, Iran called the proposal "laughable" because
it would prevent Tehran from regaining market share it lost
during Western sanctions, which were still in place in January.
"Some of our neighbours have increased their production to
10 million barrels a day in recent years and export this amount,
and now they have the nerve to say we should all freeze our
production together," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the
Iranian student news agency ISNA.
"So they should freeze their production at 10 million
barrels and we should freeze ours at 1 million barrels - this is
a laughable proposal," he said.
At current global output levels between 1 million and 2
million barrels of crude are produced every day in excess of
demand, leaving storage facilities around the worlds brimming
with unwanted supplies.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that
crude inventories rose 7.1 million barrels in the week to Feb.
19 to 506.2 million, far exceeding analysts' expectations for an
increase of 3.4 million barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will report
official inventory data later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)