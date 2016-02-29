* U.S. rig count falls for 10th straight week
* Traders boost their bets on rising cude prices
* Short positions in crude at 2016 lows: tmsnrt.rs/1QFA03W
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Crude futures edged up in
early Asian trading on Monday after gaining over 15 percent last
week, and some indicators point to the possibility that the
market is showing signs of bottoming out.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $32.88 per barrel at 0053 GMT, up 10 cents from their
last settlement, and after gaining over 15 percent the previous
week.
International Brent futures were at $35.15 a barrel,
up 5 cents from their last close.
Analysts said that first signs of a strengthening market
outlook were appearing after a 20 month rout that has seen
prices fall by 70 percent.
"The Russian/Saudi production freeze talks continue to
support the market, while in the U.S., shale producers continue
to pull rigs from the ground in an effort to reduce spending.
Baker Hughes data suggest U.S. oil rig counts fell by 13 to
400," ANZ bank said on Monday.
Market data also suggests early signs of shifting sentiment.
The amount of open positions in WTI crude contracts that bet
on a further fall in prices has fallen over 17 percent since
mid-February to their lowest level in 2016, although by historic
levels their amount remains high (see chart: tmsnrt.rs/1QFA03W).
At the same time, financial speculators have sharply raised
their bullish bets on oil after talk of a global production
freeze and signs of falling U.S. shale crude output and growing
gasoline demand.
Money managers raised their combined net long position in
crude futures and options in New York and London by nearly 16
percent for the week ended Feb. 23, data by the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.
"The increase in speculative net longs in the CFTC report
certainly reflects some traders' belief that oil has put in a
near term bottom after the 20-month long selloff," said Chris
Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)