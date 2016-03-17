TOKYO, March 17 U.S. oil futures rose more than
2 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday, adding to strong
gains the previous session after the world's biggest suppliers
firmed up plans to meet to discuss freezing output.
Oil producers including Gulf OPEC members support holding
talks next month on a deal to keep production at current levels
even if Iran declines to participate, OPEC sources said on
Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of the first global supply
deal in 15 years.
U.S. crude was up 76 cents at $39.22 a barrel at 0136
GMT and earlier traded as high as $39.38.
The contract settled up $2.12, or 5.8 percent, at $38.46 a
barrel on Wednesday, erasing the losses of the previous two
trading days.
Brent crude rose 53 cents to $40.86.
On Wednesday, it finished up $1.59, or 4 percent, at $40.33
a barrel.
"A smaller than expected gain in inventories in the U.S.
also supported prices," ANZ said in a morning note.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week to record highs for a
fifth straight week, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories increased 1.3 million barrels
in the week to March 11 to 523.2 million, a much smaller build
than the 3.4 million-barrel increase expected by analysts.
The market is also rallying after a less hawkish U.S.
monetary outlook, as the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest
rates steady and indicated two rate hikes this year instead of
the four expected.
Qatari oil minister Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada said
producers from within and outside the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet in Doha on April 17 to
discuss plans for a freeze in output.
Around 15 OPEC and non-OPEC producers, accounting for about
73 percent of global oil production, support the initiative, the
minister said.
Since the freeze was first proposed last month, prices have
recovered about 50 percent from decade-low levels but been
volatile without a firm meeting date.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Perry)