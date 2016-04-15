By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 15 Crude futures dipped early
on Friday as traders doubted that a planned meeting over the
weekend of major oil exporters would result in successful
measures to rein in ballooning global over production.
Brent crude futures were at $43.81 a barrel at 0056
GMT, 3 cents below their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down
5 cents at $41.45.
A group of oil producers, lead by top exporters Saudi Arabia
and Russia, plan to meet in Qatar's capital Doha on Sunday to
agree on measures to freeze output around current levels in an
effort to rein in a global supply glut that sees some 2 million
barrels of crude a day produced every day in excess of demand.
But with discussions focussing around freezing output at or
near current record levels, most analysts say they have little
hope that a potential Doha deal will reduce the glut that has
pulled down crude prices by as much as 70 percent since 2014.
"The Doha meeting does not materially change the oil market
balances," Barclays bank said.
Instead of pushing prices up, Barclays said an agreement
could prevent prices from otherwise falling further.
"If recent supply-side fundamental support holds and the
market's expectations for a credible statement and commitment
are met, the meeting could help prevent prices from falling back
to the low $30 range."
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said that "even if an
output freeze is announced, we do not expect a genuine one to
occur during the remainder of 2016."
Instead, Wood Mackenzie said it expected "OPEC output to
rise 0.5 million barrels per day year-on-year in 2016, with most
of that growth coming from Iran and Iraq, both of whom have
indicated plans to grow output in 2016."
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Michael Perry)