By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 19 Oil prices edged up in early
trading on Tuesday as an oil worker strike in Kuwait cut huge
amounts of crude out of the supply chain.
But analysts warned that the disruption would be short-lived
and that markets would soon refocus on a global supply glut
following the failure on Sunday by major exporters to rein in on
oversupply.
A strike in Kuwait by oil workers has cut the country's
production to just 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), down from
2.8 million bpd usually.
Brent crude futures were at $42.95 a barrel at 0027
GMT, 4 cents above their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 15
cents at $39.93 a barrel.
Kuwaiti officials said they would be able to increase output
despite the open-ended strike, by using crude from inventory
stocks and by taking legal action against unions.
Analysts said the government would also likely compromise
with the strikers to get exports up and running again.
"Sensitive to union pressure, the government is likely to
compromise on most of striking oil workers' pay demands," policy
risk consultancy Eurasia Group said.
"In the coming days oil production is likely to partially
recover from its initial drop as non-striking staff is
redistributed and inventories drawn upon, avoiding a force
majeure on loadings," it added.
Once Kuwait's exports have fully resumed, traders said the
market would again focus on a global glut that sees 1 to 2
million barrels of crude pumped every day in excess of demand
after producers failed to agree on output targets during a
weekend meeting in Qatar's capital, Doha.
