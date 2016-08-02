SINGAPORE Aug 2 Oil prices edged up in early
trading on Tuesday after U.S. crude broke below $40 per barrel
the previous session, but traders said fuel markets continued to
be dogged by excess production.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at
$40.16 a barrel at 0148 GMT, up 10 cents from its last close
after dipping below $40 for the first time since April the
previous session.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $42.34 per barrel, up 20 cents from their last close.
Despite the slightly higher prices early on Tuesday,
analysts said that overproduction in crude as well as the
refining sector was still weighing on markets.
As a result, refiners will likely reduce orders for new
crude feedstocks, putting more short-term downside pressure on
prices, and instead start to draw down on brimming inventories.
"Crude demand growth will soften as throughput in the
refining sector moderates in reaction to low margins. This
should result in greater fuels stock draws, but at the expense
of slowing the downtrend in crude stocks," BMI Research said in
a note to clients.
In a sign of glutted markets, Singapore's light distillates
stocks STKLD-SIN are around 15 million barrels, up from 13
million barrels in late June, and close to record levels.
As a result of the oversupplied market, Singapore's overall
fuel refinery margins DUB-SIN-REF are now averaging around
$3.50 per barrel, a mere third of their 2016 highs from January.
Financial oil traders have taken note of the physical
oversupply, with hedge funds taking on large volumes of bets
that would profit from lower prices.
"The latest (U.S. regulatory) CFTC data show that
speculators increased their shorts (aka bearish bets) by the
biggest volume on record in last week's data for WTI crude. This
is the biggest increase since data began back in 2006, dragging
the net long position in WTI to its lowest since February," said
Matt Smith of U.S.-based ClipperData in a note.
"Another bearish development from the CFTC data has been
gasoline positioning. Speculative positions in gasoline have
moved to a record net short position as hedge funds bet on an
ongoing gasoline supply glut," he added.
