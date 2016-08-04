SINGAPORE Aug 4 Oil prices rose early on
Thursday, extending gains from the previous session following a
large draw on U.S. gasoline inventories.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $41.15 per barrel at 0139 GMT, up 32 cents, or 0.8
percent, after rising 3.3 percent and back over $40 the previous
session.
International Brent crude futures were trading at
$43.39 per barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last
close.
The jumps on Wednesday and Thursday marked at least a
temporary end to a sharp downward trend since June, which saw
crude futures lose some 20 percent of their value.
"Oil prices rallied after the EIA weekly report showed
gasoline inventories declined the most at this time of the year
for at least five years," ANZ bank said.
Stocks dropped 3.26 million barrels to 238.2 million
barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Despite the price gains, traders said that overall market
conditions remained weak, with a production overhang in both
crude and refined products weighing on markets.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)