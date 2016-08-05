* Short covering rally pushed up prices mid-week
* But crude, refined product glut still weighs on market
* Platts Global S&P to buy oil analyst group PIRA
* Yahoo Messenger tool shuts down
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Oil prices eased in early
trading on Friday, but remained well above this week's lows as
traders covered short positions after profiting from sharp
declines since June.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $41.81 per barrel at 0029 GMT, down 12 cents from
their last close but still up over 6 percent from their low fo
the week on Tuesday.
International Brent crude futures were trading at
$44.16 per barrel, down 13 cents, but also more than 6 percent
up from Tuesday.
Traders said that oil markets were still under pressure from
overproduction in crude and also refined products, which has
left onshore storage tanks filled to the rims and triggered the
chartering of some tankers to store unsold fuel.
Price rises earlier in the week were driven in large part by
traders cashing in on short positions that profited from a more
than 20 percent price fall in oil between June and early August,
they added.
"Oil prices rallied despite little fundamental data.
However, with CFTC data showing investors increased their shorts
positions the most ever for the week ending 26 July, this
suggests a short covering rally," ANZ bank said on Friday.
In other oil market news, Yahoo's standalone messenger
software, the main tool used by traders to communicate since the
late 1990s, shut down early on Friday, leaving market
participants with a fragmented choice of alternatives, including
Eikon Messenger, ICE Instant Messaging, Symphony, Bloomberg
Messenger, Twitter, and WhatsApp.
In pricing and analytics, leading commodity price reporting
agency S&P Global Platts has signed an agreement to acquire
global energy market analysis firm PIRA Energy Group.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)