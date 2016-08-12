* Saudi Arabia says willing to talk about ways to stabilize
market
* Tighter IEA market outlook also supports prices
* But crude, refined product markets remain dogged by
oversupply
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Oil prices edged up in early
trading on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on
expectations that exporters could at an upcoming meeting talk
about ways to prop up a market that continues to be dogged by a
supply overhang.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $46.20 per barrel at 0047 GMT, up 16 cents, or 0.35 percent,
from their last close and not far off their $46.30 monthly high
reached in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
at $43.71 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.51 percent, from their
last close.
Markets were supported as Saudi Arabia's energy minister
Khalid al-Falih said in a statement late on Thursday that oil
producers would discuss during a meeting next month in Algeria
potential action to stabilize oil prices.
"Talk of production cuts in the oil market saw prices surge
overnight," ANZ bank said on Friday.
An outlook published by the International Energy Agency
(IEA) that said it expected a tightening supply and demand
balance towards the end of the year also supported prices.
Oil prices are still some 12.5 percent below their last peak
in June as brimming storage tanks and production that exceeds
consumption weighs on markets.
AB Bernstein said that global oil production increased by
almost 0.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, compared to
the previous month), to 97.01 million bpd, while commercial
inventories increased by 5.7 million barrels to 3.09 billion
barrels in June.
Despite relatively cheap crude feedstocks prices, analysts
said that refinery margins, known as cracks, were poor as
refiners continued to pump more fuel than the market can absorb,
resulting in brimming storage tanks around the world.
"Global refining margins trended downwards in July. Brent
cracking margins were $3.02 per barrel in July (down from
$4.85/barrel in June) with Europe's refining utilisation at 82
percent in June. U.S. Gulf Coast cracking margins were $5.06 per
barrel (-$0.03 per barrel month-on-month) with utilisation of 87
percent. Singapore cracking margins were $4.74 per barrel
(-$1.03 per barrel month-on-month)," AB Bernstein said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)