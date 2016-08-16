SINGAPORE Aug 16 Oil prices edged away from
5-week highs on Tuesday, with traders cashing in on a 16-percent
rally since early August that has largely been fuelled by talk
of producers taking action to prop up the market.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $48.14 per barrel at 0055 GMT, down 21 cents from their
previous close. Despite the dip, prices remained over 15 percent
higher than the monthly $41.51 per barrel low from Aug. 2.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at
$45.56 a barrel, down 18 cents from its previous close, but
still over 16 percent above its $39.19 monthly low from Aug. 3.
Traders said the price falls were the result of cashing in
following more than two weeks of rallying prices.
The previous gains had been driven by producer talk of
reining in ballooning oversupply.
"Crude oil rose to a four-week high as speculation continued
to mount that OPEC would discuss a potential cap on production
at an upcoming meeting between the members of the group. Russia
joined in, saying it was open to such talks as well," ANZ bank
said.
Led by top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has re-launched a
debate about oil producers potentially capping soaring output in
an effort to reduce a global overhang in production and storage
of crude oil and refined fuel products.
Analysts said that concerns over oil production in Venezuela
were also impacting markets.
"News of an imminent collapse in oil output from Venezuela
also supported prices," ANZ said.
Venezuela, which holds the world's largest crude oil
reserves, is on track to suffer its steepest annual oil output
drop in 14 years as it struggles with an economic and political
crisis and years of underinvestment and mismanagement.
In the 12 months to June, Venezuela's crude output fell 9
percent to 2.36 million barrels per day (bpd), and internal
trade and supply data seen by Reuters show that state-controlled
oil firm PDVSA's crude exports, which account for 94 percent of
the country's hard currency income, fell to 1.19 million bpd in
July, excluding independent sales made by its joint ventures.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)