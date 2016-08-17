SINGAPORE Aug 17 Oil prices fell away from
5-week highs early on Wednesday, as analysts doubted a
successful outcome from producer talks to rein in ballooning
oversupply.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $48.85 per barrel at 0018 GMT, down 38 cents from their last
settlement. Despite the dip, prices are still up over 17 percent
since early August and remain not far off a five-week high of
$49.36 a barrel reached the previous day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
at $46.30 per barrel, down 28 cents from their last close, but
are still up about 18 percent from early August.
Traders said that profit taking following the recent price
rallies was weighing on prices, and there were also doubts that
any producer talks to rein in on oversupply would be successful.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
probably revive talks on freezing oil output levels when it
meets non-OPEC nations next month, OPEC sources told Reuters,
citing Saudi Arabia's wish for higher prices.
"The rumour mill around producer cooperation has resumed,
spurred by recent comments from Saudi Arabia's oil minister,
allowing oil prices to gain," French bank BNP Paribas said.
Yet like many other oil analysts, BNP said it doubted a
successful outcome.
"Given the dismal track record when it comes to recent
producer cooperation, we are not holding our breath for an
eventual freeze in output and even less so for a much-needed
reduction in production to help re-balance the oil market."
The last time OPEC and other major producers like Russia
met, in April, to discuss ways of reducing the production
overhang, talks failed due to disagreement mainly between OPEC
rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
An OPEC only meeting in June also failed to reach an
agreement to limit production, and the group's output has since
reached new records.
