SINGAPORE Aug 19 Brent crude oil prices dipped
in early Asian trading hours on Friday, but remained near
two-month highs with Brent still holding above $50 per barrel in
a bull-run that has lifted the market by over 20 percent since
early August.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were
trading at $50.80 per barrel at 0056 GMT, down 9 cents from
their last close.
The lower prices during early Asian hours - which is late
the previous day in the Americas due to the time zone difference
- continues a trend this week in which prices have tended to dip
during Asian mornings/American evenings, only to turn stronger
once the Americas returns the next day and Asia logs off.
Traders said the dips during Asian hours were largely due to
profit taking in the Americas following sharp price increases
during the day there.
Brent on Thursday rose above $50 a barrel for the first time
since June 24 in a sharp bull-run which has seen prices soar
over 20 percent since early August.
However, analysts warned the rally was overblown, especially
since planned talks between the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers like Russia
to rein in on ballooning overproduction were unlikely to lead to
a reduced supply overhang.
"Some believe - or more appropriately, hope - that the OPEC
may come up with a plan to support prices at its informal
meeting next month, something which we doubt will happen," said
Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at Forex.com.
In U.S. oil markets, prices were pushed up by an open
arbitrage opportunity to export WTI to Europe, leading to a rush
of new orders which lifted U.S. oil prices.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,
were at $48.28 a barrel, up 6 cents.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)