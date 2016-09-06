TOKYO, Sept 6 Brent crude prices were steady on
Tuesday, holding most of their gains from the previous session
when top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate
on stabilising the oil market.
London Brent crude for November delivery was down 15
cents at $47.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT, after settling up 80 cents
at $47.63 on Monday. The global benchmark on Monday hit a near
one-week high of $49.40 after the Russia-Saudi news.
NYMEX crude for October delivery did not settle on
Monday due to U.S. Labor Day holiday. It was trading little
changed from late Monday, up 64 cents at $45.08 a barrel. It
rose as far as $46.53 on Monday, the highest since Aug. 30.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia and
Saudi Arabia were moving towards a strategic energy partnership
and that a high level of trust would allow them to address
global challenges.
Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih told a UAE-based
television channel he was optimistic about cooperation with
other producers ahead of a meeting this month in Algiers, adding
that freezing production was not the only solution to a supply
glut.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
non-OPEC producers such as Russia will hold informal talks in
Algeria later in September.
Several OPEC producers have called for an output freeze to
rein in the glut, which arose as supplies from high-cost
producers such as the United States soared.
Brent rallied to above $50 a barrel in late August, helped
by growing talk of a coordinated production freeze, but prices
have since fallen as few believe OPEC will act.
Russia's Novak said he was open to ideas on what cut-off
period to use if producer countries decided to freeze output.
Novak said outright oil production cuts may also be discussed in
Algeria.
