By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oil prices fell in early
trade on Tuesday on concerns over increased drilling in the
United States and as investors took profits after oil prices
rose close to 1 percent in the previous session.
Markets will also be keeping a close eye on Chinese activity
data due for release later in the day for clues on the demand
strength for crude.
Brent crude futures were trading at $47.98 per
barrel at 0109 GMT, down 34 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their
last settlement.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 41
cents, or 0.9 percent, at $45.88 a barrel.
Traders said the price falls on Tuesday were an indication
that increasing oil drilling activity in the United States was
still a concern even as crude prices closed higher on Monday
because of a weaker dollar.
"People are seeing that rally we had on a very big decline
in (U.S.) inventories last week is a bit of a selling
opportunity," said CMC Market chief market analyst Ric Spooner.
Oil's 4 percent price decline since Sept. 8 partly reverses
a 10 percent rally early in the month, which was fuelled by
speculation that oil exporters could cap production.
"Investor appetite (for commodities) remains subdued,"
Australian bank ANZ said in a note. "Any disappointment in
economic data released in China today will see prices come under
further downward pressure."
China is due to release August monthly industrial output and
retail sales data, as well fixed-asset investment figures.
China's state oil refiners are readying to export more
diesel and gasoline in coming months as a bleak outlook for what
is typically the nation's period of greatest consumption sends
shivers through an already saturated global market.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)