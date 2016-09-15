* Oil prices rise after falling about 3 pct on Wednesday
* U.S. crude stocks fell 0.6 mln barrels in week to Sept. 9
* Returning supply from Libya, Nigeria to weigh on sentiment
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Oil prices rebounded in early
Asian trade on Thursday after falling around 3 percent in the
previous session, supported by an unexpected fall in U.S. crude
inventories.
U.S. crude inventories dropped by 559,000 barrels in the
week to Sept. 9, defying analysts expectations of a crude build
of 3.8 million barrels.
Brent crude futures were trading at $46.06 per
barrel at 0051 GMT, up 21 cents, or 0.5 percent, from the last
settlement. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up
12 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $43.70 a barrel.
Crude prices fell about 3 percent for a second straight day
on Wednesday following a 4.6 million barrel build in U.S.
distillates inventories. The jump was the biggest weekly build
since January and put distillate stocks at six-year seasonal
highs.
"It's good news at this time of the year to see a draw like
that (in crude stocks)," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst
for CMC Markets. "But the market seems to be more concerned at
the moment about the possibility of a sharp increase of the
supply from Libya."
Crude prices have fallen by around 8 percent in the last
five trading sessions, and concerns are growing over the
possibility of returning crude supplies from Libya and Nigeria.
"Both Nigeria and Libya have seen domestic conflicts curb
exports. However, both are looking to resume some facilities in
the coming weeks," Australian bank ANZ said in a note.
Libya is working to lift force majeure at its port of
Zueitina, indicating that Libyan crude exports could start
flowing soon.
Expectations that Nigerian crude supplies could also be
returning as offers for October-loading Qua Iboe crude have
emerged even as force majeure on the grade remains in place.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)