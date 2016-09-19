By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Oil prices rose in Asian
trade on Monday after Venezuela said that OPEC and non-OPEC
countries were close to reaching an output stabilizing deal and
as clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart
crude exports could be disrupted.
Brent crude futures were trading at $46.39 per
barrel at 0046 GMT, up 62 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their last
settlement. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up
63 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $43.66 a barrel.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that a
deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries could be announced this
month.
OPEC members may call an extraordinary meeting to discuss
oil prices if they reach consensus at an informal gathering in
Algiers this month, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo
said during a visit to Algeria, the country's state news agency,
APS, reported on Sunday.
"We had a long bilateral meeting with Rouhani. We're close
to a deal between OPEC producer countries and non-OPEC," Maduro
told a news conference.
Iran's August crude exports jumped 15 percent from July to
more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a source
with knowledge of its tanker loading schedule, closing in on
Tehran's pre-sanctions shipment levels of five years ago.
Clashes in Libya, which halted the loading of the first oil
cargo from Ras Lanuf in close to two years, also raised fears of
a new conflict over Libya's oil resources.
Eastern Libyan forces said they had reestablished control
over two oil ports where an ousted faction launched a
counter-attack on Sunday, briefly seizing one of the terminals.
Brent and WTI prices were dragged to multi-week lows on
Friday amid worries returning supplies from Libya and Nigeria
would add to the global supply glut.
Concerns over growing supplies remain a bugbear on sentiment
as U.S. crude production continues to rise.
U.S. drillers added oil rigs for an 11th week in the past
12, in the week to Sept. 16. Drillers added two oil rigs in the
week to Sept. 16, bringing the total rig count up to 416, the
most since February.
U.S. gasoline futures opened 0.3 percent higher at
$1.4659 per U.S. gallon after rising 2 percent on Friday because
of outages on Colonial Pipeline's main gasoline line and in a
key unit of BP Plc's refinery in Whiting, Indiana.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Ed Davies)