By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, Sept 21
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Oil prices climbed on
Wednesday, supported by a reported draw in U.S. crude
inventories and by firm import data from Japan.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
up 1.79 percent, or 79 cents, at $44.84 a barrel at 0027 GMT,
buoyed by a contractual rollover into higher-demand November as
a front-month.
Traders said that the main WTI price driver had been
American Petroleum Institute data showing a 7.5-million barrel
draw to 507.2 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, the
third weekly stock draw.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were
trading at $46.46 per barrel, up 58 cents, or 1.26 percent, from
their last close.
Traders said that Brent was being supported by firm import
data from Japan.
Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 0.5 percent
in August from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of
Finance said on Wednesday.
Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.38
million barrels per day of crude oil last month, the preliminary
data showed.
Overall, however, oil markets remain oversupplied as
exporters around the world pump near record amounts, while
demand stutters.
"Fundamentals suggest the oil market is likely to remain in
surplus for longer than many expected," Dutch ING bank said,
citing lower Chinese oil purchases and uncertainty around the
global economy as factors weighing on markets.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)