* Weaker dollar, Norwegian oil strike also support crude
* But Goldman says to prepare for rangebound oil prices
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Oil prices extended gains
from the previous session in Asian trading on Thursday after a
surprise third consecutive weekly U.S. crude inventory draw
tightened the market.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $45.59 per barrel at 0045 GMT, up 25 cents from
their previous close. The contract had already gained as much as
3 percent the day before.
Prices jumped after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) surprised the market with a 6.2 million
barrel fall in crude oil inventories last week to 504.6 million
barrels. Forecasters in a Reuters poll had expected a 3.4
million-barrel build.
"Oil prices rose after EIA data showed U.S. crude
inventories declined to the lowest level since February," ANZ
bank said in a note on Thursday.
International benchmark Brent crude futures were
also up, gaining 27 cents from their last close to $47.10 per
barrel.
Brent was lifted by an oil workers' strike in Norway, which
threatened to cut North Sea crude output.
A weaker dollar after the Federal Reserve left U.S.
interest rates unchanged also supported oil prices as it makes
dollar-traded fuel imports cheaper for countries using other
currencies.
Despite recent gains, analysts said that oil prices would
likely remain range-bound at relatively low levels, putting
pressure on oil producers.
"In a world of continued (U.S.) shale productivity gains
that cause other oil producing regions around the world to
become highly focused on cost competitiveness, we believe
investors and companies should prepare for an environment of
rangebound oil prices," Goldman Sachs said in a note to
investors published late on Wednesday.
In a clear illustration of the impact on the ground of the
oil industry's cost cutting and reduced exploration activity,
the waters around Singapore have become the dumping ground for
hundreds of drilling and offshore oil support vessels that have
become surplus to requirement in the current era of cheap oil.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Ed Davies)