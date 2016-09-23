By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, Sept 23
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Oil prices eased in Asian
trading on Friday, pulled down by a technical sell-off following
two sessions of strong rises and on caution ahead of meeting of
OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to dicuss possible
production cooperation.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $45.90 per barrel at 0123 GMT, down 42 cents, or
0.91 percent, from their previous close.
International Brent crude oil futures were down 33
cents, or 0.69 percent, at $47.32 a barrel.
OPEC could see a new push to clinch a first deal to curb
output since 2008 next week when Alergia plays hosts to oil
ministers.
Traders said that the declines were largely down to
technical chart indicators and also selling following strong
price gains in the previous two trading sessions.
Reuters technical chart analyst Wang Tao said that WTI
prices may test support at $45.65 per barrel, and Brent was
likely to retrace to $46.93 per barrel in the near future.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein)