TOKYO, March 14 Crude oil prices hovered near
three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors
await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply
overhang in the global market.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) edged down 3
cents to $48.37 a barrel by 0026 GMT. The contract ended down 9
cents in the previous session after touching $47.90, the lowest
since the end of November.
Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $51.34 a
barrel, having settled down 2 cents on Monday after dipping to
as low as $50.85.
Prices fell sharply last week as investors worried that
swelling U.S. crude supplies would hinder OPEC's efforts to
restrict output and reduce a global glut.
Prices had risen after the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major oil producers,
including Russia, agreed at the end of November to rein in
production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the
first half of 2017.
"It's shaping up to be another fun week in the crude
complex, with OPEC releasing its monthly oil market report on
Tuesday, swiftly followed by the IEA's monthly oil market report
the day after," Matt Smith, analyst at ClipperData, said in a
note.
The International Energy Agency releases its closely watched
monthly oil market report on Wednesday.
Data from the industry group the American Petroleum
Institute on U.S. crude and product stockpiles is also due out
later on Tuesday.
Analysts said the slump may not have much further to go now
that prices have fallen more than 8 percent since last Monday,
the biggest week-on-week drop in four months.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)