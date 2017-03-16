(In sixth paragraph, corrects name to Energy Information
Administration, not Agency)
* Crude prices rebound from three-month lows
* Modest dip in U.S. oil inventories offers support
* IEA says OPEC cuts will take time to feed through
By Edmund Blair
LONDON, March 16 Oil prices rose for a second
day on Thursday, supported by U.S. data showing crude
inventories had dipped after rising for nine weeks and a weaker
dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would not
hike rates faster than expected.
Brent crude oil was up 38 cents at $52.19 a barrel
by 1050 GMT, recovering from Tuesday's slide to $50.25, its
lowest level since Nov. 30 when the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries announced plans to cut supplies.
U.S. light crude oil was up 37 cents at $49.23 a
barrel, also climbing from a three-month low.
The rebound has been cautious, with investors looking for
evidence that OPEC-led supply cuts will bring a sustained
drawdown in stockpiles since OPEC and non-OPEC producers began
cutting back output on Jan. 1.
"The dollar is weaker due to the U.S. Fed. I don’t think it
is going to be enough to bring some follow-through buying to
crude oil. We need something more substantial," said Olivier
Jakob of Swiss consultancy Petromatrix.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday
that crude oil stocks fell 237,000 barrels in the
week to March 10, defying forecasts of a 10th weekly rise.
Further support came on Wednesday from the International
Energy Agency (IEA). Although global inventories rose in
January, the agency said the oil market could be in deficit by
500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017.
OPEC has broadly complied with its commitment to cut 1.2
million bpd in the first half of the year, but investors have
been unnerved as stocks have kept climbing. The IEA called for
patience, saying cuts would take time to feed through.
Thursday's oil price rise seemed largely powered by a dip in
the dollar, helping commodities across the board
. A decline in the U.S. currency makes
dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of
other currencies.
OPEC has said it wants to see inventories fall below the
five-year average for industrialised nations. Stephen Brennock
of PVM oil brokerage said this would be achieved only if OPEC
kept supply reductions beyond the first half of 2017.
"Unless OPEC agrees to extend its self-imposed production
restraint beyond the June deadline, any claims of victory in the
battle against the oil glut will be premature," Brennock said.
OPEC member Kuwait said this week that it was ready to
prolong the deal to reduce supply. But OPEC heavyweight Saudi
Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has said it is too
early to consider an extension.
