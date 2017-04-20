* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 20 Oil prices regained some
ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day, with a
slight drop in U.S. crude inventories stoking hopes that a push
to rein in global oversupply could be gathering at least some
momentum.
Brent crude futures were at $53.31 per barrel at
0108 GMT, up 38 cents, or 0.72 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had
risen 31 cents, or 0.61 percent, to $50.75 a barrel.
Traders said that the gains came on the back of a reduction
in commercial U.S. crude stocks, which fell by 1 million barrels
last week to 532.34 million barrels, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) C-STK-T-EIA. However,
that level was still near a record high.
Price increases came after both crude benchmarks fell over
3.5 percent the previous day following a report of surging
gasoline inventories as well as another rise in U.S. crude oil
production to 9.25 million barrels per day (bpd), up almost 10
percent since mid-2016 C-OUT-T-EIA.
U.S. gasoline stocks posted a counter-seasonal build of 1.5
million barrels, despite heavier refining activity.
"The U.S. has now entered a seasonal period in which
stockpiles are reduced during the summer driving season, hence
the unexpected miss weighed heavily on prices," James Wood,
investment analyst with Rivkin Securities, said in a note.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)