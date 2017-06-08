TOKYO, June 8 Crude futures edged up in early
Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous
session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose
for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns over a
glut.
U.S. crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.5 percent,
at $45.98 a barrel at 0026 GMT. On Wednesday. They closed down 5
percent, or $2.47 a barrel, in the previous session to the
lowest settlement since May 4.
Brent crude prices were 29 cents, or 0.6 percent,
higher at a $48.35 a barrel, having fallen 4 percent in the
previous session, also the lowest since May 4.
U.S. stocks of crude oil and gasoline surprisingly rose last
week as refinery runs declined and exports fell, official data
showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels
in the week ended June 2, compared with expectations for a
decrease of 3.5 million barrels, the Energy Information
Administration said.
It was the first such increase in 10 weeks and came as
refineries eased off on record processing levels that had
reached a week earlier. U.S. refiners are still producing at a
very high rate.
The data surprised analysts and undercut a growing view that
inventories were finally showing steady progress toward drawing
down to seasonal averages.
