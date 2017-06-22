(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Brent hit its lowest since
November, not August)
TOKYO, June 22 Oil prices rose on Thursday for
the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline
stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that
output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a
three-year glut.
The market largely shrugged off comments overnight from
Iran's oil minister that members of the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering deeper cuts
in production.
Brent crude futures were 9 cents, or 0.2 percent
higher, at $44.91 a barrel at 0018 GMT, after falling 2.6
percent in the previous session to their lowest since November.
U.S. crude futures were 12 cents, or 0.3 percent,
higher at $42.65 a barrel. On Wednesday, they settled down at
$42.53, after touching their lowest intraday level since August
2016.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at
the end of the year in the wake of the initial OPEC-led
production cut.
OPEC and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.8 million
barrels per day from January for six months, subsequently
extended for a further nine months.
With production rising in Nigeria and Libya, countries
exempt from the deal, and output surging in the United States,
which was not part of the agreement, the bulls have thrown in
the towel.
And a bigger than expected cut in U.S. crude stockpiles
reported overnight is barely shifting the dial.
Crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels in
the week to June 16, surpassing analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 2.1 million barrels, as imports rose
marginally by 56,000 barrels per day, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Gasoline stocks fell 578,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations for a seasonally unusual
443,000-barrel gain, which had been seen as bearish in the
market.
Stocks of the motor fuel had also risen unexpectedly by 2.1
million barrels in the previous week, despite the start of the
summer driving season.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)