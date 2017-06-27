* Crude oil rises this week after five weeks of decline
* OPEC has been pushing to curb output, fight glut
* U.S. output still growing, rig count highest in over 3 yrs
(Adds comment, updated prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 27 Oil prices rose for a fourth
consecutive session on Tuesday as investors covered short
positions, although worries over a persistent global supply glut
still lingered.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, gained 35 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $46.18 per
barrel by 0715 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
up 30 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $43.68 per barrel.
The gains mean the market is up slightly so far this week,
after spending much of the last month in negative territory.
"Oil may be close to the bottom but badly damaged sentiment
and a rising (U.S.) rig count will dent the recovery," U.S. bank
Citi said on Tuesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and its partners have been trying to reduce a global crude glut
with production cuts. OPEC nations and 11 other exporters agreed
in May to extend cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until
March 2018.
Despite the cuts, which started in January, markets remain
well supplied due to rising output elsewhere.
OPEC members Nigeria and Libya are exempt from the cuts and
have raised production. OPEC member Iran was also allowed a
small increase to recover market share lost under Western
sanctions over its nuclear programme.
U.S. shale oil output has risen about 10 percent since last
year to 9.4 million bpd C-OUT-T-EIA, with the number of U.S.
oil rigs in operation at the highest in more than three years.
"Traders are also looking ahead to the EIA Energy Conference
in Washington, where U.S. shale oil producers are expected to
give their view of current market conditions," ANZ bank said.
Analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said demand was
not growing quickly enough to absorb output, especially since
imports in Asia are stuttering.
A fuel glut in China, a hangover from demonetisation in
India, and an ageing, declining population in Japan are holding
back crude oil demand growth in three of the world's top four
oil buyers.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom
Hogue)