* N. Korea missile tests, Qatar crisis seen as security
threats
* But ample oil supplies keep lid on prices
* OPEC supplies are climbing despite its pledge to cut
output
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 5 Oil markets were firm on
Wednesday on worries over geopolitical tensions in the Korean
peninsula and the Middle East, although prices were capped as
supply remains ample despite an OPEC-led drive to rein in
production.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were at $49.63 per barrel at 0155 GMT, virtually
unchanged from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
also steady, at $47.06 per barrel.
Both markets have recovered around 12 percent from recent
lows on June 21.
Traders said that firm prices came on the back of a sense of
rising global security risk following North Korea's repeated
missile tests and the political crisis between Qatar and an
alliance of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates.
"Rising geopolitical risks should provide some support to
gold and oil prices," ANZ bank said on Wednesday.
Despite this, crude prices seem locked below $50 per barrel.
Traders said that is because of ample supplies despite a
pledge led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) to hold back production between January this
year and March 2018 to prop up prices.
Despite that move, OPEC's oil exports rose for the second
month in a row in June, according to Thomson Reuters Oil
Research.
OPEC exported 25.92 million barrels per day (bpd) in June,
450,000 bpd above May and 1.9 million bpd more than a year
earlier.
"The market remains sensitive to reports of higher supply,"
ANZ said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)