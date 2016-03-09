By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, March 9
SINGAPORE, March 9 Oil prices were stable early
on Wednesday, supported by falling U.S. production but capped by
doubts major exporters can coordinate an output freeze to rein
in a global glut, while China's economic slowdown raised
concerns over future demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
trading at $36.51 per barrel at 0122 GMT, up 1 cent from their
last settlement and almost 40 percent above February's 2016 and
multi-year low.
International Brent crude futures were at $39.62 per
barrel, down 3 cents from their last close, but over 40 percent
above their January lows for this year.
"The recent oil rally is looking overextended ... China's
export data was horrendous," Matt Smith of Clipper Data said in
a daily report.
China's February trade performance was far worse than
economists had expected, with exports tumbling the most in over
six years.
Although China imported record crude volumes of 8 million
barrels per day in February, traders and analysts expect this
figure to fall as the government scales back purchases of
strategic reserves, and car sales begin to fall as the sharpest
economic slowdown in a generation starts to show results.
Starting in mid-February, crude prices started rallying
strongly on hopes that a coordinated freeze in production would
stop growth in a global supply glut of at least 1 billion
barrels per day above consumption that helped pull prices down
as much as 70 percent since 2014.
But OPEC-member Kuwait, which pumps 3 million barrels of
crude per day, this week poured cold water on hopes of such
freeze by stating that it would only cap output if all major
producers participate, including Iran, which has balked at the
plan.
One key factor in determining the oil market balance will be
U.S. output, which the government on Tuesday said would be 8.19
million barrels a day in 2017, down from over 9 million barrels
per day currently.
But with demand growth also slowing, many analysts including
influential bank Goldman Sachs, say that it will take time for
markets to rebalance to a point that much higher oil prices
would be warranted.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)