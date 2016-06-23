TOKYO, June 23 Oil prices rose in early Asian
trading on Thursday, shrugging off a smaller than expected
decline in U.S. stockpiles as the market waited with bated
breath for the result of Britain's "Brexit" vote.
Trading has been choppy in the run up to Thursday's vote on
whether Britain leaves or stays in the European Union (EU), and
is expected to remain so before results start filtering through
late on Thursday or early Friday.
Brent's August front-month contract was up 41 cents
at $50.29 a barrel at 0038 GMT. It closed down 74 cents, or 1.5
percent, at $49.88 a barrel on Wednesday.
Prices for U.S. oil were also higher, rising 43 cents
to $49.56 a barrel.
"A positive tone in the commodity markets continues to
support prices," ANZ said in a morning note. "However the gains
remain limited as investors await the outcome of the EU vote in
the UK."
U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected last week,
while product inventories were up slight, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories dropped 917,000 barrels in
the week ended June 17, compared with expectations for a
decrease of 1.7 million barrels. It was the fifth consecutive
week of drawdowns for crude inventories.
The pound rose to a six-month high against the dollar early
on Thursday after the latest polls showed those in favour of
Britain remaining in the EU were in the majority.
The yen, often a safe-haven currency for risk averse
investors, was down about 0.3 percent, while the Nikkei
rose by slightly more than that.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)