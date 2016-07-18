(Corrects to say stronger dollar dampens crude demand in eighth
paragraph, not boosts demand)
* Prices supported by upbeat U.S. economic data
* Headwinds growing for oil demand growth -Morgan Stanley
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, July 18 Oil prices were virtually
unchanged in choppy Asian trade on Monday following gains last
week as traders shrugged off the impact of Friday's attempted
coup in Turkey, while upbeat economic data from the United
States lent price support.
Brent crude futures rose 2 cents at $47.63 a barrel
as of 0653 GMT after closing up 24 cents in the previous
session, having gained nearly 2 percent for the week.
U.S. crude futures fell 5 cents to $45.90 a barrel
after ending the previous session up 27 cents, gaining more than
1 percent for the week.
Both benchmarks see-sawed between negative and positive
territory in Monday's Asia's session as investors digested the
impact from the coup bid.
"The market is looking past the coup," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
"There is no disruption to shipping. There is nothing in
terms of short-term risk (to oil supply)," he said.
Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, a key chokepoint for oil which
handles about 3 percent of global shipments, mainly from Black
Sea ports and the Caspian region, was reopened on Saturday after
being shut for several hours after Friday's attempted military
coup.
The dollar index oscillated against a basket of
currencies in Asian trade on Monday, rising towards the end of
the session. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced
commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies,
dampening demand for crude.
Buoyant economic data from the U.S. and China on Friday, the
world's two biggest economies, lent support to oil prices.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in June as
Americans splurged on motor vehicles and other goods, while U.S.
industrial production recorded its biggest increase in 11 months
in June, official data on Friday showed.
But Morgan Stanley raised concerns about the longer term
outlook for oil consumption as demand for petrochemicals rather
than fuels such as diesel and gasoline is clouding the outlook
for crude demand, according to a report on Monday.
"Fundamental headwinds are growing, supply-demand
rebalancing is likely still a mid-2017 event, but tail risks are
admittedly large in both directions, as geopolitics add to
uncertainty," the report said.
"A rapid rise of non-petroleum products is boosting total
product demand, but this is unhelpful for crude oil. Based on
the latest data, even our tepid 800,000 barrels per day growth
estimate for global crude runs looks too high," the report
added.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Biju Dwarakanath)