By Aaron Sheldrick
| TOKYO, July 21
TOKYO, July 21 Crude oil prices edged up in
early Asian trading on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Department
reported a ninth consecutive weekly drawdown of crude stocks but
a surprise build in gasoline supplies.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery,
the new front month contract from Thursday, was up 2 cents at
$45.77 a barrel at 0102 GMT. The August contract expired on
Wednesday after rising 29 cents, or 0.7 percent, to settle at
$44.94 a barrel.
Brent crude's front-month contract, was up 5 cents
at $47.22 a barrel. The contract, also for September delivery,
rose 51 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $47.17 a barrel the previous
day.
"Many market participants had expected far larger crude
stockdraws during peak runs season in the United States. Clearly
these expectations have not been met," Energy Aspects said in a
note.
U.S. crude inventories fell 2.3 million barrels
in the week ending July 15, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed.
But at 519.5 million barrels, inventories are at
historically high levels for this time of year, the EIA said.
Gasoline stocks rose 911,000 barrels, against a
forecast for remaining unchanged, and are well above the upper
limit of the average range, the EIA said.
July is considered the peak of a summer when Americans were
expected to take to the road and put in record miles with prices
relatively low.
Stocks of the motor fuel rose in spite of gasoline output
slipping by 168,000 barrels per day and refinery crude runs
rising 319,000 bpd as utilization rates edged up
0.9 percentage points to 93.2 percent of total capacity, the EIA
data showed.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)