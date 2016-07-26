By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, July 26
SINGAPORE, July 26 Oil prices edged away from
three-month lows on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar, but
concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets and many
traders are raising their bets on further price falls.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $44.80 per barrel at 0134 GMT, up 8 cents from their last
close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at
$43.16, up just 3 cents per barrel.
Brent hit its lowest level since May the previous day, while
WTI hit its lowest level since April.
Traders said the higher prices were partly a correction
after the previous day's sharp falls, and also reflected a dip
in the dollar against other leading currencies away from
March highs.
As oil is traded in dollars, a cheaper greenback makes fuel
imports cheaper for countries using other currencies,
potentially spurring demand.
Despite the slightly higher oil prices, analysts said the
overall mood in oil markets had turned bearish.
"Ongoing fears of oversupply are encouraging hedge funds to
liquidate their recent record bullish position; at the same
time, we are also seeing a corresponding increase in speculative
short positions," said Matt Smith of U.S.-based ClipperData in a
note.
Hedge funds have been liquidating bullish positions in crude
futures and options, putting downward pressure on oil prices in
recent weeks.
Now the liquidation of old long positions, which profit from
rising prices, is being replaced by the establishment of short
positions, which make money out of lower prices, as fund
managers try to capitalise on the downward cycle in prices.
Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long
position in Brent and WTI futures and options by 31 million
barrels to 453 million in the week ending on July 19.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)