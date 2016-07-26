(Adds forex detail, updates prices)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 26 Oil prices rebounded from
over three-month lows on Tuesday, lifted by a drop in the
dollar, but concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets
and many traders are raising their bets on further price falls.
International Brent crude oil futures were trading
at $44.93 per barrel at 0501 GMT, up 21 cents from their last
close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at
$43.23, up 10 cents per barrel.
Brent hit its lowest level since May the previous day, while
WTI hit its lowest level since April.
Traders said the higher prices were partly a correction
after the previous day's sharp falls, and also reflected a more
than 1 percent fall in the dollar against the Japanese yen
on Tuesday.
As oil is traded in dollars, a drop in its value makes fuel
imports cheaper for countries using other currencies,
potentially spurring demand.
Despite the slightly higher oil prices, analysts said the
overall mood in oil markets had turned bearish.
"Ongoing fears of oversupply are encouraging hedge funds to
liquidate their recent record bullish position; at the same
time, we are also seeing a corresponding increase in speculative
short positions," said Matt Smith of U.S.-based ClipperData in a
note.
Hedge funds selling crude futures and options to close out
these bullish positions has put downward pressure on oil prices
in recent weeks.
Now, the liquidation of old long positions, which profit
from rising prices, is being replaced by the establishment of
short positions, which make money out of lower prices, as fund
managers try to capitalise on the downward cycle in prices.
Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long
position in Brent and WTI futures and options by 31 million
barrels to 453 million in the week ending on July 19.
The money managers short positions in WTI rose to 141,237
contracts in the week to July 19, up from 53,377 contract for
the week to May 31.
During the same period, short positions in ICE Brent held by
money managers climbed to 78,351 contracts from 33,111.
