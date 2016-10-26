* Crude weighed down by surge in US stocks, rising Nigeria
exports
* OPEC squabbles about potential cut also drag
* U.S. WTI crude back below $50 per barrel
* Brent approaches $50 per barrel
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Oil prices fell on Wednesday,
pulled down by a report of surging U.S. crude inventories,
rising output in Nigeria and squabbling among producers about a
planned output cut, which together re-ignited concerns over a
global supply glut.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were
trading at $49.34 per barrel at 0012 GMT, down 62 cents, or 1.24
percent, from their last settlement.
International Brent crude futures were down 53
cents, or 1.04 percent, at $50.26 a barrel.
"Crude is on the defensive this morning following American
Petroleum Institute (API) inventory numbers showing a rise of
4.8 million barrels against an expected rise of 1.7 million,"
said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA in
Singapore.
Official fuel storage data by the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.
"EIA crude inventory figures will be closely watched
tonight. A large jump in inventories will no doubt see crude
pushed lower again," Halley said.
Further stoking supply, Royal Dutch Shell has
resumed crude exports from the Forcados terminal in Nigeria's
restive Niger Delta following repairs after a militant attack,
the Nigerian presidency said late on Tuesday.
Traders said that squabbles within the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) about a planned output cut
later this year were also weighing on markets.
Iraq, OPEC's second biggest oil producer, wants to be exempt
from the cut, arguing it needs the revenues to fight Islamic
State.
Other OPEC-members, including Libya and Nigeria, are likely
to be exempt from cutting production, while Iran and Venezuela
and Indonesia are also unlikely to reduce output.
Unless non-OPEC production giant Russia joins the effort,
that leaves the onus of a potential cut with Arab producers in
the Middle East like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE).
"OPEC appears to be approaching the limits of its ability to
jawbone oil higher without something concrete to put on the
table," OANDA's Halley said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)