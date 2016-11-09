* Dollar, world stocks trim losses after Trump victory
* Trump win adds to economic, oil-demand worries - analyst
* Election win could put Iran nuclear deal on shaky ground
* U.S. inventory report due at 1530 GMT
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Nov 9 Oil reversed most of its early
losses of almost 4 percent to trade around $46 a barrel on
Wednesday, as the market recovered from an initial Brexit-like
reaction to Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S.
presidential election.
The result caused an initial flight from risky assets in a
move analysts compared with the reaction of markets in June to
the news that Britons had voted to leave the European Union. But
the dollar and equities pared losses, with traders citing what
some saw as a conciliatory speech by Trump following his win.
Brent crude was down 3 cents at $46.01 a barrel by
1409 GMT, after falling to $44.40, the lowest since Aug. 11.
U.S. crude was down 20 cents to $44.78.
Oil market analysts said while Trump's victory raised
concerns about future economic growth and oil demand, there were
supportive factors for prices such as a potential shift in U.S.
policy towards Iran.
"There are a lot of unknowns about what will be the Trump
position in the geopolitics of the Middle East," said Olivier
Jakob, analyst at consultancy Petromatrix.
"President Obama from the start of his election worked
towards a detente with Iran and we can't be sure that President
Trump will continue in the same direction."
Trump has criticised the West's nuclear deal with Iran, an
accord that has allowed Tehran to increase crude exports sharply
this year. Iran on Wednesday said Trump should stay
committed to the deal.
Oil prices are less than half of their level of mid-2014,
pressured by excess supplies. Other analysts cited bearish
impacts from the election result.
Daniel Yergin, vice-chairman of analysis firm IHS Markit and
author of The Prize, a well known history of the oil industry,
said it could compound supply-side headwinds with demand
concerns.
"The outcome of the U.S. election adds to the challenges for
the oil exporters because it likely leads to weaker economic
growth in an already fragile global economy," he said. "And that
means additional pressure on oil demand."
In an attempt to boost prices, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed in September to cut output,
although investor doubts have grown that it will be able to
implement the deal at its next meeting on Nov. 30.
A report by industry group the American Petroleum Institute
showed U.S. crude inventories rising by 4.4 million barrels last
week, weighing on oil. That would be more than the
1.3-million-barrel increase analysts expect.
The U.S. government's official supply report is due for
release later on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Maha El Dahan;
editing by Jason Neely, Gre Mahlich)