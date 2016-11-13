TOKYO Nov 14 Oil prices extended declines into
a third session on Monday, dragged down by worries about
oversupply as OPEC saw record output last month and as the U.S.
rig count rose again.
London Brent crude for January delivery was trading
down 3 cents at $44.72 a barrel, after settling down $1.09 on
Friday. The benchmark on Friday hit its lowest since Aug. 11 at
$44.19.
NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 11 cents
at $43.30 a barrel, after closing down $1.25 on Friday. The
contract's Friday-low of $43.03 was the weakest since Sept. 20.
Oil has been under pressure after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Friday that its
output rose to 33.64 million barrels per day (bpd) last month,
up 240,000 bpd from September.
OPEC plans to cut or freeze output, but investors are
sceptical that such a deal will be reached during the cartel's
Nov. 30 meeting and are also concerned that whatever agreement
reached would not be effective.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said it was
imperative for OPEC members to reach a consensus on activating a
deal made in September in Algiers to cut oil production,
according to Algeria's state news agency on Sunday.
Iran opened three oilfields with a total production of more
than 220,000 bpd on Sunday, as the country ramps up its
production after the lifting of sanctions.
State-run oil company Petrobras' production of
oil and natural gas in Brazil fell 2.5 percent from a record
high in September to 2.68 million barrels of oil equivalent per
day in October due to maintenance stoppages, the company said.
Adding to bearish sentiment was data by oil services company
Baker Hughes Inc that showed U.S. drilling rigs rose by
two in the week to Nov. 11 to 452 rigs, an increase in 21 weeks
out of the last 24.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)