SINGAPORE Nov 15 U.S. oil prices rose on
Tuesday to move away from a nearly two-month low struck the day
before, pushed higher by expectations of falling shale output
and renewed optimism that OPEC will deliver on touted production
cuts.
U.S. crude futures for December delivery had climbed
41 cents, or 1 percent, to $43.73 a barrel by 0106 GMT. January
Brent futures were up 31 cents, or 0.7 percent, at
$44.74 per barrel.
Prices were buoyed by expectations that U.S. shale oil
production will in December fall to its lowest since April 2014
at 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd).
"Crude oil prices stabilised after several days of continued
falls," Australian bank ANZ said in a note on Tuesday.
"Headlines around increasing OPEC production remained
prevalent, although the focus switched to final diplomatic
efforts from nations to agree to a production cut."
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said it was imperative for
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to reach a
consensus on activating a deal made in September to curb
production, according to Algeria's state news agency APS on
Sunday. OPEC members are due to meet later this month.
Also supporting oil markets was news that Harold Hamm, chief
executive at U.S. independent oil producer Continental
Resources, could serve as energy secretary when Donald Trump
becomes U.S. president.
Hamm, if nominated would be the first U.S. energy secretary
drawn directly from the industry, a move that would jolt
environmental advocates but bolster Trump's pro-drilling energy
platform.
Elsewhere, Iraq will cut exports of Basra crude from its
southern ports to 3.16 million bpd in December, compared with
3.24 million bpd in November. The allocated December volume will
be the lowest in four months.
Meanwhile, returning Libyan crude oil production could cap
market gains.
A tanker carrying the first freshly produced cargo of Libyan
crude to be exported since the Ras Lanuf terminal reopened in
September left the port on Monday. The reopening of the eastern
ports has helped Libya's national production double to around
600,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Joseph Radford)