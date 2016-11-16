TOKYO Nov 16 U.S. crude futures slipped on
Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build in
U.S. oil stocks, paring some of the gains from the session
before when prices rose by the most since early April.
Oil prices had surged on Tuesday as members of he
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) were
set to renew efforts to efforts to agree concrete steps to
implement a deal on cutting output in the face of persistent
global glut.
U.S. benchmark crude was down 10 cents at $45.71 a
barrel at 0037 GMT. On Tuesday, the contract surged 5.8 percent
to $45.81 per barrel in its biggest daily percentage increase
since early April.
Brent futures, the global benchmark, were as yet
untraded. They settled up 5.7 percent at $46.95 a barrel in
their largest percentage gain since Sept. 28.
OPEC agreed to an outline of a supply cutting deal in
September but with two weeks to go before a Nov. 30 meeting,
disagreements persist among members and non-OPEC Russia on
crucial details.
OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo will travel to
member nations, including Iran and Venezuela, over the next few
days to discuss the deal.
A bearish tone was set after the market closed on Tuesday,
when the U.S. industry group, the American Petroleum Institute,
said crude stocks rose last week.
Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to
Nov. 11 to 488.8 million, compared with analyst expectations for
an increase of 1.5 million barrels.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)