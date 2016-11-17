* U.S. crude inventories rise by 5.3 million barrels -EIA
* That stock build is larger than expected
* U.S. refining margins fall
* OPEC signals inching closer to output freeze agreement
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Crude oil futures dropped on
Thursday after official inventory reports indicated a
larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks.
Crude inventories in the United States rose by 5.3 million
barrels in the week to Nov. 11, compared with expectations for
an increase of 1.5 million barrels.
The climb in inventories was mainly due to higher imports
that averaged 910,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to data
released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on
Wednesday.
U.S. benchmark WTI crude was down 11 cents, or 0.24
percent, at $45.46 a barrel at 0040 GMT. European ICE Brent
crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.34 percent, to $46.47
per barrel.
"Crude oil struggled to keep its head above water after the
weekly EIA showed another large rise in inventories ... Stocks
of crude oil jumped 5.27 million barrels, much more than
expected," Australian bank ANZ said in a note.
Refining margins in all five U.S. regional petroleum
districts fell in the week ended Nov. 11, Credit Suisse said in
a weekly report on Wednesday.
"The U.S. EIA produced a higher than expected crude
inventory figure, but this was subsumed into OPEC gossip," said
OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley. "We are well into
headline trading season as Nov. 30 approaches."
OPEC countries are ready to reach a "forceful" agreement on
cutting oil output, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on
Wednesday, following a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General
Mohammed Barkindo in Caracas. OPEC members are due to meet on
Nov. 30.
Russia has also expressed willingness to support an OPEC
decision to freeze oil output, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Wednesday, adding that he may meet Saudi Arabia's
Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih at a gas conference in Doha this
week.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Joseph Radford)