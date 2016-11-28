* Saudi Arabia pulls out of preliminary OPEC talks
* Saudis say oil markets may re-balance even without cut
* Strong dollar weighs on oil markets
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Oil prices fell over 1 percent
on Monday, extending declines from last Friday as doubts
re-emerged over the ability of major producers to cut output at
a planned meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in global
oversupply.
Brent crude futures were trading at $46.40 per
barrel at 0035 GMT, down 84 cents, or 1.8 percent, from their
last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
down 74 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $45.32 a barrel.
The falls came after prices declined more than 3 percent on
Friday over disagreement between members of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC exporters
like Russia over which states should cut production by how much
in order to curb a global production overhang that has more than
halved prices since 2014.
"Further doubts about OPEC's production cut agreement saw
crude oil prices tumble," ANZ bank said on Monday.
OPEC will meet in Vienna on Wednesday to decide on the
details of a cut, potentially including non-OPEC members like
Russia or Azerbaijan.
A meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers that was to be
held on Monday was called off after Saudi Arabia declined to
attend.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on
Sunday this was because no agreement within OPEC had been
reached so far.
Falih said that the oil market would balance itself in 2017
even if producers did not intervene, and that keeping output at
current levels could therefore be justified.
Morgan Stanley said on Monday that "cancelling a meeting
with non-OPEC producers highlights the disagreements that remain
within OPEC, but we still see at least a paper deal headline
agreement as the most likely outcome.
Beyond the planned output cut, Morgan Stanley said that the
firm U.S.-dollar was the strongest oil price driver.
"Although Brent is down 57 percent since 2012, a 30 percent
rise in the trade-weighted U.S.-dollar has helped offset the
impact for many producers," Morgan Stanley said.
"This FX effect has helped some producers lower their cost
curve materially during the downturn on top of traditional cost
cutting," the U.S. bank added.
Since oil is traded in dollars, a strong greenback weighs on
oil prices since it reduces costs and increases revenues for
producers, especially those who operate domestically with other
currencies, while it makes fuel purchases more expensive for
importers that use their own currencies domestically,
potentially hitting on demand.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)