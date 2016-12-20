SINGAPORE Dec 20 Oil prices moved very little
on Tuesday, with liquidity fading in the run-up to the Christmas
weekend.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $52.11 per barrel at 0035 GMT, virtually
unchanged from their last settlement.
International Brent crude oil futures were yet to
trade.
Traders and analysts said there were no fundamentals
available to drive large price swings, and that markets would
likely remain tepid this week.
"With little data due, prices are likely to drift aimlessly
in today's session," ANZ bank said on Tuesday.
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in
Singapore said that "a light news week and the run in to the
holiday season" was keeping markets quiet.
