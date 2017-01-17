* Financial investors sceptical of further price rises
* Analysts warn higher oil prices could hit crude demand
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Oil edged up on Tuesday after
Saudi Arabia said it would strictly adhere to a commitment to
cut output, but worries in financial markets about the outlook
for crude supply dragged on prices.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were
trading up 15 cents at $52.52 per barrel at 0034 GMT.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil
prices, were yet to trade.
Traders said the slight increase in U.S. prices came after
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter of crude oil, said it
would adhere strictly to its commitment to cut output under the
global agreement among oil producers including the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia.
"Many countries are actually going the extra mile and
cutting beyond what they've committed ... I am confident about
the impact ... and I am very encouraged about those first two
weeks," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said late on
Monday at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.
Under the agreement, OPEC, Russia, and other non-OPEC
producers have pledged to cut oil output by nearly 1.8 million
barrels per day (bpd), initially for six months, in order to
bring supplies back in line with consumption.
Despite this, crude prices have fallen almost 5 percent
since their early January peaks, as financial oil traders remain
sceptical about OPEC's and Russia's willingness to fully comply
with the cuts.
Analysts also said that steps to prop up oil prices through
a cut in supplies could be self-defeating.
AB Bernstein said on Tuesday that the production cuts, and
resulting higher prices, would likely hit oil demand.
"For each $10 per barrel increase in oil prices, oil demand
will decline by 10 basis points. While consensus expects demand
growth of 1.3 million bpd in 2017 (vs 1.4 million bpd in 2016),
we see risks to the downside as demand growth in China and India
starts to moderate," Bernstein said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)