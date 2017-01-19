SINGAPORE Jan 19 U.S. oil on Thursday moved
away from one-week lows touched the session before, with
investors turning their attention to upcoming government data on
U.S. inventories.
Sentiment in oil markets has been torn between expectations
of a rebound in U.S. shale production and hopes that oversupply
may be curbed by output cuts announced by the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading up 38 cents at $51.46 per barrel at 0035 GMT, after
dropping to a one-week low on Wednesday at $50.91 a barrel.
Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil
prices, was yet to trade after closing down 2.8 percent in the
last session.
"The IEA (International Energy Agency) said it expects
higher oil prices to trigger a significant boost in U.S. shale
output," ANZ said in a note.
"This is broadly in line with our estimate. However, we
still expect the global oil market to move into a significant
deficit in the first half of 2017."
The market is seeking direction from weekly inventory data
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), due at
1600 GMT. It has been delayed by a day due to a U.S. public
holiday on Monday.
Meanwhile, OPEC, excluding Indonesia, pumped 33.085 million
barrels per day last month, according to figures the
organisation collects from secondary sources, down 221,000 bpd
from November, it said in a monthly report on Wednesday. The
figures showed the biggest reduction came from Saudi Arabia.
OPEC and other non-OPEC producers in November and December
pledged to cut oil output by nearly 1.8 million bpd, initially
for six months, to bring supplies back in line with consumption.
The dollar, which influences moves in greenback-priced
commodities, inched up against the yen and kept broad gains
against other major peers.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)